Cresta Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,138 shares of company stock worth $35,427,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

