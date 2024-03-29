CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Stock Performance
CCLP opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.03 million, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.73.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.27 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco Company Profile
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSI Compressco
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.