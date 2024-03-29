CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CCLP opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.03 million, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.73.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.