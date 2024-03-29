CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.34. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 127,316 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $332.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.73.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.27 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

