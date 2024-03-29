CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

