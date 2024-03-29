CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.07 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

