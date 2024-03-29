CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 208 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 208 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $137.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,578. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

