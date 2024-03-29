CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $249.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

