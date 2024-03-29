CVA Family Office LLC Invests $31,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,636,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,144,000 after buying an additional 760,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock opened at $218.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.97. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $222.39.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

