CVA Family Office LLC Invests $33,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,484 shares of company stock worth $126,630,341 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

