CVA Family Office LLC Invests $40,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $131.58 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

