CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

