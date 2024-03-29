CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,301 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

