CVA Family Office LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,278 shares of company stock worth $2,662,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $235.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.96 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

