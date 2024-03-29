CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $347.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.40. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

