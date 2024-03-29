CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 297,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

