CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,108 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $182.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day moving average of $164.59. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.47 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

