David J. Schlanger Sells 2,597 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $97,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

