Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.65

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 14540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 139.7% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 101,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

