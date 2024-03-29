Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.43

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 15207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,071,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $507,000.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

