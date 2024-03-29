Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $178.95

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.95 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 201.10 ($2.54). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 195.05 ($2.46), with a volume of 12,412,016 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.46) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.77) in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.25 ($2.61).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
