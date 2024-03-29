Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Shares Up 1%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.51. 7,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 9,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Get Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOTO. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (OOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Travel and Vacation index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed travel and vacation companies. OOTO was launched on Jun 10, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.