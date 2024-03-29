Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.60

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.60 and traded as high as C$8.50. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.26, with a volume of 122,952 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$719.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

