DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $155.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as high as $141.50 and last traded at $141.50, with a volume of 4904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.26.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 519,087 shares of company stock valued at $58,139,690. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.31, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.