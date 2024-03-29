DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $155.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as high as $141.50 and last traded at $141.50, with a volume of 4904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.26.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,087 shares of company stock valued at $58,139,690. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

