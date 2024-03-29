DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Moffett Nathanson from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

DKNG stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

