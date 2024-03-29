Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $272.72

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $272.72 and last traded at $271.01, with a volume of 17097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

