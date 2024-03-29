Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $240.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ecolab traded as high as $231.11 and last traded at $230.04, with a volume of 135124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.23.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecolab Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

