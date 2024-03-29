eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $14.39 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

