EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $350.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $354.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

