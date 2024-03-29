Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.23

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 333510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ERF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities restated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Enerplus by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,475,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,272,000 after buying an additional 1,109,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after buying an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter worth $88,150,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,182,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,156,000 after purchasing an additional 940,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 28.3% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,517,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 776,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

