Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 3,576 shares traded.

Enertopia Stock Up 7.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Enertopia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.