enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get enGene alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENGN

enGene Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $16.95 on Thursday. enGene has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.