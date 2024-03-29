Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.24

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €15.24 ($16.57) and traded as high as €15.66 ($17.02). Engie shares last traded at €15.63 ($16.99), with a volume of 4,687,003 shares traded.
Engie Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of €14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.24.
About Engie
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.
