EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.00

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14.88 ($0.19). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.18), with a volume of 6,382,194 shares.

EnQuest Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £270.72 million, a P/E ratio of -128.18, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

