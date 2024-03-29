EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average of $121.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

