Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EL. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after acquiring an additional 381,860 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

