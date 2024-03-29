Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.12.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank grew its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Expedia Group stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
