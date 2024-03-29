Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.12.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Report on EXPE

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,578. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank grew its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.