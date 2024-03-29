Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,040.01

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,040.01 ($38.42) and traded as high as GBX 3,484 ($44.03). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,454 ($43.65), with a volume of 1,047,911 shares traded.

Get Experian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.49) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,166 ($40.01).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Experian

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,880.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,352.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,040.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 4,943.82%.

Insider Transactions at Experian

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.22), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($100,184.00). In other news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.34), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,123,238.62). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.22), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($100,184.00). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.