Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Shares Down 0.1%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 9,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

