Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.84

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 5187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

