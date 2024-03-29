Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 92 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $765.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

