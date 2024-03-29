Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.76

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.76 and traded as high as C$40.07. Finning International shares last traded at C$39.81, with a volume of 374,607 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTT shares. CIBC cut their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. The stock has a market cap of C$5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.76.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 3.9881593 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

