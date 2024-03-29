First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.31

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.31 and traded as high as $29.83. First Capital shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 2,041 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

