First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.82

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as low as $8.60. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 9,767 shares traded.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

