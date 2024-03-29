First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.09

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.09 and traded as high as $18.21. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 40,451 shares changing hands.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,673,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.