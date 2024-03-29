First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.28

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 20096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.