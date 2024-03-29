First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.37

Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $9.00. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 442 shares traded.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First US Bancshares during the first quarter worth $132,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in First US Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.