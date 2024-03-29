Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $3.80. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 38,868 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $111.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

