Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 444.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSE:FL opened at $28.50 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

