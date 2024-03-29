Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.94.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Foot Locker Price Performance
NYSE:FL opened at $28.50 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.