Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.14

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.14 and traded as high as $80.93. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 119 shares changing hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

