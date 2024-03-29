Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.14

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.14 and traded as high as $80.93. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 119 shares changing hands.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%.
Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
